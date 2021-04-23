Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

John Tory to commemorate 3rd anniversary of Toronto’s van attack on Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 6:25 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges' Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges
WATCH ABOVE (March 3): An Ontario judge has convicted Alek Minassian of 26 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Toronto van attack of April 2018. The 28-year-old said he wasn't criminally responsible because of his autism, but the judge rejected that defence. Eric Sorensen has the reaction and relief from survivors and families of the victims – Mar 3, 2021

TORONTO — The City of Toronto will mark the third anniversary of the van attack today with remarks from the mayor.

The city says John Tory will deliver a commemoration this morning via livestream due to the pandemic.

Read more: Betty Forsyth, who died during Toronto van attack, remembered fondly 3 years after tragedy

Around 1:30 p.m. on an unusually warm, bright day three years ago, a 25-year-old man deliberately drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in the city’s north end.

Alek Minassian killed 10 people that day, including eight women, and injured 16 others, many of them catastrophically.

Read more: Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack

Story continues below advertisement

A judge found Minassian guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He argued he should be held not criminally responsible for his actions due to his autism spectrum disorder, but the judge disagreed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeJohn ToryToronto crimeToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianMayor ToryYonge Street Van AttackVan AttackToronto van attack anniversary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers