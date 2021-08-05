Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Top court denies family’s request to seal material found in Toronto van attacker’s home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges' Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges – Mar 3, 2021

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a request to keep some information barred from public view in the Toronto van attack case.

Family members of Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people when he drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in 2018, had asked to appeal a ruling that allowed media to access materials seized when police executed a search of the home he shared with relatives.

The Ontario Superior Court had dismissed the family’s application for a sealing order on the basis that the broader public interest outweighed the family’s interest in protecting its privacy.

Read more: Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack

Seven media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had sought to unlock the files.

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court does not issue reasons for why it turns down or approves a request for appeal.

Trending Stories

Minassian was found guilty in March of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the tragedy on April 23, 2018.

Read more: Court to wait until 2022 to sentence man who killed 10 people in Toronto van attack

The 28-year-old is slated to be sentenced next year.

Eight of the 10 victims killed were women, while 16 others were injured, many of them catastrophically.

Minassian had argued he should not be held criminally responsible for his actions due to his autism spectrum disorder, but the judge disagreed.

Click to play video: 'Alek Minassian found guilty of murder, attempted murder charges after 2018 van attack' Alek Minassian found guilty of murder, attempted murder charges after 2018 van attack
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van Attack tagAlek Minassian tagYonge Street Van Attack tag2018 Toronto Van Attack tagAlek Minassian family tagfamily request seal records tagMinassian records tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers