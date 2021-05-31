Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Court to wait until 2022 to sentence man who killed 10 people in Toronto van attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges' Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges
WATCH ABOVE: An Ontario judge has convicted Alek Minassian of 26 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Toronto van attack of April 2018. The 28-year-old said he wasn't criminally responsible because of his autism, but the judge rejected that defence. Eric Sorensen has the reaction and relief from survivors and families of the victims – Mar 3, 2021

TORONTO — The man who deliberately killed 10 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will be sentenced in 2022.

A judge found Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this year.

Justice Anne Molloy says the court is waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada about serving murder sentences consecutively before proceeding.

In 2011, Stephen Harper’s Conservative government introduce a provision to allow periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders to be stacked on top of each other.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack

The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.

The Crown in the Minassian case says the victims and their families also want to be able to read their victim impact statements in person, which is not currently possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minassian is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2022 to possibly set a date for sentencing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto crime tagToronto Van Attack tagAlek Minassian tagToronto Murder tagYonge Street Van Attack tagToronto murders tagAlek Minassian sentence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers