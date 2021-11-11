Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 students sent to hospital with minor injuries after school bus crash in Kingsville, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2021 4:44 pm
Provincial police say the bus collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Kingsville, Ont., shortly before 8 a.m. View image in full screen
Provincial police say the bus collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Kingsville, Ont., shortly before 8 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

KINGSVILLE, ONTARIO — A school bus driver was charged after a crash that sent two students on board to hospital with minor injuries on Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the bus collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Kingsville, Ont., shortly before 8 a.m.

They say five students were on the bus at the time, and two were injured in the crash.

Read more: School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

The bus driver, a 47-year-old Kingsville resident, also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver was charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway under the Highway Traffic Act.

The other driver was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to go to hospital.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagschool bus crash tagSchool bus collision tagKingsville tagKingsville school bus crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers