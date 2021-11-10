Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old Rivière-des-Prairies man

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 8:03 pm
According to TVA, the victim is affiliated with the Italian mafia in Montreal and is an "ex-associate" of Vito Rizzuto. View image in full screen
According to TVA, the victim is affiliated with the Italian mafia in Montreal and is an "ex-associate" of Vito Rizzuto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Police say they are investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old male Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP) borough.

Officers say they were called to Gouin Boulevard near the Paul-Dufault Avenue intersection at 4:30 p.m. for gunshots fired. At the scene, police say they found bullets on the ground in front of a residence and the impacts of gunshots on a vehicle, but no victim or suspect.

READ MORE: Quebec’s police watchdog opens investigation into deaths of 2 Montreal men

Authorities say around 40 minutes later the victim showed up to the hospital with non-critical gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre-Brabant said officers have made no arrests and have no suspect at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

According to TVA, the victim is allegedly affiliated with the Italian mafia in Montreal and is allegedly an “ex-associate” of Vito Rizzuto.

 

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate after two bodies found in Mile End apartment' Montreal police investigate after two bodies found in Mile End apartment
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagAttempted Murder tagOrganized Crime tagMontreal crime tagMafia tagVito Rizzuto tagRDP tagMob tagItalian mafia tagItalian mob tagRivière-des-Praries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers