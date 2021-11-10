Montreal police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old Rivière-des-Prairies man

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old male Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP) borough.

Officers say they were called to Gouin Boulevard near the Paul-Dufault Avenue intersection at 4:30 p.m. for gunshots fired. At the scene, police say they found bullets on the ground in front of a residence and the impacts of gunshots on a vehicle, but no victim or suspect.

Authorities say around 40 minutes later the victim showed up to the hospital with non-critical gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre-Brabant said officers have made no arrests and have no suspect at this time.

According to TVA, the victim is allegedly affiliated with the Italian mafia in Montreal and is allegedly an “ex-associate” of Vito Rizzuto.