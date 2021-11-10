SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 50 staff affected at Burlington’s top hospital as COVID vaccination deadline passes

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 10:36 pm
Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A number of staffers are either out of a job or now on a paid leave at Burlington’s top hospital for not meeting COVID-19 mandatory vaccinations requirements.

In a release on Wednesday night, Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) president and chief executive officer (CEO) Eric Vandewall revealed 38 employees have been placed on unpaid leave and 13 terminated.

Read more: Hamilton eatery facing multiple charges for not enforcing Ontario’s COVID-19 measures

The statement comes a little over a week after a deadline requiring staffers to meet a COVID-19 immunization and management policy expired.

The policy, drafted in September, stated that all JBH employees, credentialed staff (such as physicians), contracted staff, learners and volunteers were to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, unless they had a medical or human rights code exemption.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Nov. 9, 1,770 (97.25 per cent) of JBH’s active employees are fully vaccinated, according to the hospital’s executive.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says' COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says

“Although the Ontario government has indicated that at this time there will be no province-wide mandate requiring all healthcare workers to become fully vaccinated, our commitment to our mandatory vaccination policies has not changed,” Vandewall said in his statement.

“We believe it is the right decision for JBH, to protect the safety of our patients, their loved ones, our teams, and our community.”

The hospital is currently caring for four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario pauses further lifting of capacity limits as COVID-19 cases rise

Halton Region has 98 active cases as of Wednesday with a seven-day average case rate of 14.

Story continues below advertisement

All three of the region’s reported outbreaks are at public elementary schools, with all of them reporting just two cases each.

Over 85 per cent of the region’s population is fully vaccinated, on par with the provincial average of 85.1 per cent fully vaccinated as of Nov. 10.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton news tagBurlington tagBurlington news tagJoseph Brant Hospital tagJoseph Brant tageric vandewall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers