Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
November 10 2021 10:30am
04:28

Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion

Vice-President of the Ontario Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, Brian Harris, discusses the effects of the pandemic on the Legion, and the support it provides to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

Video Home