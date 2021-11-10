Global News Morning Toronto November 10 2021 10:30am 04:28 Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion Vice-President of the Ontario Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, Brian Harris, discusses the effects of the pandemic on the Legion, and the support it provides to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363634/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363634/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?