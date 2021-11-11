Menu

Crime

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith closes office following ‘credible threat of physical harm’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 11:53 am
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith has closed his constituency office amid a threat of violence. View image in full screen
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith has closed his constituency office amid a threat of violence. File

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith’s constituency office has been closed following what the politician called a “credible threat of physical harm.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Smith said on the advice of the Peterborough Police Service, his office at a plaza at 1123 Water St., would be closed to walk-in traffic while police investigate a recent threat.

Smith said the threat was related to the Ontario government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: ‘Exhausted and scared’: Canada’s doctors call for help to stop online hate

“Although I do encourage individuals to reach out and share their opinions regarding Ontario’s pandemic response, I have zero tolerance for violence or threatening behaviour,” he said.

“Recently, a credible threat of physical harm was made toward me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says constituents can still reach him via phone at 705-742-3777  or by email. He thanked the public for making “tremendous strides” in the fight against COVID-19.

“Rest assured that no amount of threats directed at me will deter me from my efforts to help our community,” he said. “I trust that you will understand my desire to ensure the safety of my staff and those individuals who need my help during this difficult time.”

Global News reached out to the Peterborough Police Service for comment on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, the service issued a press release, confirming Smith’s office had contacted them regarding alleged threats.

“The Peterborough Police Service provided MPP Smith with crime prevention and safety information as well as different options to deal with any concerns for the safety of his constituency staff,” police stated. “Peterborough Police Service will continue to follow up as any new information comes to light and will seek advice from the Crown’s office if need be.

“Threats against those in public office are taken very seriously and we ask that people, while their opinions may differ, treat each other with respect,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough female politicians see increase in harassments and threats' Peterborough female politicians see increase in harassments and threats
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagThreats tagThreat tagDave Smith tagPeterborough-Kawartha tagPandemic Response tagPeterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith tagPeterborough MPP tagthreat against Peterborough MPP tagthreats against MPP tag

