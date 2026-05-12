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Crime

Separatist leader behind voter list leak uncooperative: Elections Alberta

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 3:10 pm
1 min read
Political activist David Parker, of Take Back Alberta and The Centurion Project, speaks to supporters in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. View image in full screen
Alberta separatist leader, David Parker, of Take Back Alberta and The Centurion Project, speaks to supporters in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Global News
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Elections Alberta says the man at the centre of a massive public data leak isn’t co-operating with their investigation.

The agency says the Centurion Project’s leader David Parker has so far refused to comply with a cease-and-desist letter sent last week.

The letter required Parker to sign a statement declaring he would stop using the official voter list, which contains the names and addresses of close to three million Albertans.

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Elections Alberta has identified Centurion as the group that created the app containing the private information.

The app has now been shut down as Mounties, Elections officials and Alberta’s privacy commissioner investigate.

Parker could not be immediately reached for comment.

Click to play video: 'Outside party may have gained access to Alberta voter list, agency warns'
Outside party may have gained access to Alberta voter list, agency warns

 

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