Separatist leader behind voter list leak uncooperative: Elections Alberta

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Elections Alberta says the man at the centre of a massive public data leak isn’t co-operating with their investigation.

The agency says the Centurion Project’s leader David Parker has so far refused to comply with a cease-and-desist letter sent last week.

The letter required Parker to sign a statement declaring he would stop using the official voter list, which contains the names and addresses of close to three million Albertans.

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Elections Alberta has identified Centurion as the group that created the app containing the private information.

The app has now been shut down as Mounties, Elections officials and Alberta’s privacy commissioner investigate.

Parker could not be immediately reached for comment.

2:17 Outside party may have gained access to Alberta voter list, agency warns