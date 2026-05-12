Tennessee man wanted for sex crimes against minors in U.S. arrested in Winnipeg

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A man wanted under U.S. warrants, including for statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, was spotted speeding in Winnipeg and turned over to border services, the city’s police said.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was speeding through the Exchange District in his 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck last Thursday afternoon and was pulled over near Higgins Avenue and McArthur Street.

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Officers identified the driver as a 35-year-old man from Tennessee and discovered his outstanding warrants, according to the news release from police.

“It was revealed he had outstanding warrants for aggravated statutory rape, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor from the United States,” it added.

When the out-of-country warrants were discovered, the man was arrested and turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Police said they also notified the FBI and the Greenbrier Police Department in the state of Tennessee.

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He will be held by the CBSA until he is released to the U.S., where he will face charges, according to police.