21 throw hats in the ring as London council prepares to fill vacant Ward 6 seat

Nearly two dozen people have put their names forward in hopes of being named the next councillor of Ward 6, including a former councillor of the ward and the ward’s runner-up in the 2018 race.

The Ward 6 seat has sat vacant since last month, after Phil Squire abruptly resigned following his appointment to the provincial Consent and Capacity board, which left him ineligible to serve on council.

While city council selected a successor for councillor-turned-MP Arielle Kayabaga in Ward 13 — council swore in 2018 runner-up John Fyfe Millar on Oct. 27 — politicians chose to implement an application process in Ward 6.

Twenty-one people have submitted applications to replace Squire, which will go before full council during a special meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee on Monday. Councillors will choose an applicant during the meeting.

Among the hopeful are 2018 runner-up Mike Bloxam, former Ward 6 councillor Nancy Branscombe, political advocate and library board member Mariam Hamou, former political candidate and Rogers TV host Bronagh Morgan and LTC commissioner Tariq Khan.

At least nine of the applicants, including Bloxam, Branscombe and Khan, indicate in their submissions that they do not intend to run for the ward seat in next year’s municipal election, while at least four indicate they are either unsure or will wait and see.

A list of all 21 applicants can be found below, while their applications can be found on the SPPC agenda.

• Mike Bloxam

• Nancy Branscombe

• Shiv Chokhani

• Omar El Naggar

• Jacob Gal

• Mariam Hamou

• Tariq Khan

• Wajdi Khouri

• Roman Lalich

• Quintin Lang

• Wanda Latuszak

• Lincoln McCardle

• Bronagh Morgan

• Sean M. O’Connell

• Erik Parti

• Matthew Reid

• Susan Slaughter

• Karen Lee Stinmann

• Carmelita Tang

• Stephen Thomson

• Robert James Lloyd Wright

