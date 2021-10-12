Menu

Politics

Coun. Phil Squire announces resignation from London City Council

By Andrew Graham & Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 12, 2021 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Phil Squire announces resignation as Ward 6 London, Ont. city councillor' Phil Squire announces resignation as Ward 6 London, Ont. city councillor
Ward 6 London, Ont. city Coun. Phil Squire surprised his city hall colleagues during a committee meeting on Oct. 12, 2021 when he announced that he would be resigning as councillor after being appointed a member of the provincial Consent and Capacity Board. Squire's departure leaves two ward seats vacant after former Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga was elected an MP in London West last month.

Ward 6 Councillor Phil Squire is resigning from London City Council.

The news came as a surprise during Tuesday’s meeting of the Corporate Services Committee, where committee members were set to debate how to proceed with filling former Councillor Arielle Kayabaga’s Ward 13 seat after she was elected as the Liberal Member of Parliament (MP) for the London West riding in the 2021 federal election.

Read more: By-election? Appointment? Vacant London, Ont. city council seat sparks debate

Now, council will be tasked with determining how to fill two vacancies.

“On Friday, October 8, I was advised by the chair of the Consent and Capacity Board that by Order in Council, I have been appointed as a member of that board, which I’m extremely proud of, that I’m being given that opportunity. The difficulty with that opportunity is it disentitles me from sitting as a member of council, effective the date of the Order in Council,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the city clerk was informed on Friday but he waited to tell his council colleagues until he received documentation from the board, which is a provincial tribunal that deals with issues of health-care consent in Ontario.

Read more: London Transit Commission considers options to bring on-demand transit to Innovation Park

“On a personal note, this is a decision that’s been made for my family, myself, my profession, the things I stand for and the things that I value. It’s a difficult choice, but it’s a choice that makes sense for me, and I’m extremely honoured to be assuming this position and continue to work in the area that I’m most passionate about, which is adjudication in matters of people with mental disabilities.”

While Squire has announced his resignation effective Oct. 7, council must still formally declare the seat vacant. City council officially declared the seat of Ward 13 vacant on Oct. 5.

Tuesday’s meeting also touched on ways to fill Squire’s seat, but the committee ultimately decided to refer the matter to full council’s next meeting on Oct. 26.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
