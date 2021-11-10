Fawn mauled in Kelowna, B.C. park by off-leash dog

Send this page to someone via email

A fawn was euthanized Sunday after a vicious dog attack that a Kelowna, B.C., conservation officer said is all too common.

The off-leash dog was seen “viciously chasing, mutilating, and injuring a fawn mule deer” in the Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park area Nov. 7.

Conservation officers were called in to euthanize the injured deer due to injuries sustained during the attack and the dog owner was located and charged under the Wildlife Act for causing or allowing a dog to pursue wildlife.

Pet owners are responsible for the actions of their animals, the conservation officer said. They can destroy a dog found to be chasing deer or harassing wildlife, and owners can be fined up to $100,000 and imprisonment for one year or both under the Wildlife Act.

It is unclear what penalty the dog owner in this case faces.

“Cases of dogs chasing, injuring, and killing deer or harassing wildlife are being reported in many areas of British Columbia this fall,” Conservation Officer Ken Owens said in a press release.

At this time of year, snow in the mountains drives deer searching for food into valleys. In winter, deer and other wildlife are weaker than a well-fed household pet. A five-minute chase can cause a deer to die from shock or exhaustion.

Deer may also be frightened into swimming beyond their capability or running over cliffs or into fences.

A dog’s natural instinct is to chase wildlife and dog owners are asked to keep their dog on a leash when out and secure when not at home.

Tips for dog owners:

• Keep your dog on a leash, securely tied, or fenced when you are not at home. Dog-control legislation is enforced throughout the province, and fines are imposed for infractions.

• If your dog happens to get off its leash, ensure you can stop it from chasing any type of wildlife with verbal commands.

• Report wildlife harassment to Report All Poachers Polluters 1-877-952-7277 (WILD)