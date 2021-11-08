Menu

News

Heartbroken dog owner asks Okanagan residents to help find her animal hit by a car

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 8:12 pm
Rio, a one year old Chihuahua, was hit by a car on Highway 97 in Summerland Saturday morning and then bolted north. View image in full screen
Rio, a one year old Chihuahua, was hit by a car on Highway 97 in Summerland Saturday morning and then bolted north. Contributed

Maria Moran is exhausted after spending nearly three days looking for her beloved dog Rio.

“Picturing life without him is pretty excruciating,” Moran told Global News.

Read more: Dog back with owners after van stolen from NW Calgary home

Rio, a roughly one-year-old Chihuahua rescue, was being walked for the first time by a dog walker in Summerland Saturday morning when a group of dogs approached

“They were all visiting and Rio got nervous and the leash got dropped. And then he booked it up to the highway,” she said.

A witness reported seeing Rio get hit by a car on Highway 97 close to an RV campground near Trout Creek.

Rio then continued running north towards Lakeshore Drive, with two leashes still attached.

“He was running with two leashes down the highway, ” Moran said.

One leash is black and blue, the other pink.

He was also wearing a Christmas-themed collar.

Rio was wearing a collar like this one when he was hit by a car. View image in full screen
Rio was wearing a collar like this one when he was hit by a car. Contributed

Moran and her family have been searching for the pup since Saturday morning, scouring the area where the dog was last seen, putting alerts on numerous social media pages as well as contacting the BC SPCA and animal control.

“We put posters up all over Summerland,” she said.

Read more: Winnipeg family’s reunion with missing cat 2 years later a Thanksgiving miracle

She’s now pleading for the public to help keep an eye out for Rio

“If people could maybe check their yards, if he was hurt and you know, it’s such a vast amount of property up there, that it’s just impossible for me to cover it all, Moran said.

Rio\’s owner, Maria Moran, is asking Summerland residents to check their properties to see if the potentially injured pup is seeking shelter somewhere, View image in full screen
Rio\’s owner, Maria Moran, is asking Summerland residents to check their properties to see if the potentially injured pup is seeking shelter somewhere,. Contributed

If you spot Rio or have any information, you’re asked to call 250-490-7799.

“He’s pretty timid,” she said. “He doesn’t bite or isn’t unfriendly but he may be hard to catch.”

Moran said she doesn’t know what else to do and is exhausting all avenues to try and find her beloved pet.

“Just awful. One of the worst things I’ve ever been through,” she said.

