Crime

Vernon men arrested following complaint of guns drawn

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 1:03 pm
Two Vernon men were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after a Tuesday complaint of guns drawn.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report Tuesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., that a man had pointed what was believed to be a firearm at another person in the 3400 block of 27th Avenue in Vernon.

“Multiple frontline officers immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police,” RCMP said in a press release.

With the assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, officers located the suspect vehicle in the 3900 block of 30th Avenue.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspects were safely arrested. During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.

Two Vernon men, 34 and 38 years old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

