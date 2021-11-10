Vernon men arrested following complaint of guns drawn

Two Vernon men were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after a Tuesday complaint of guns drawn.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report Tuesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., that a man had pointed what was believed to be a firearm at another person in the 3400 block of 27th Avenue in Vernon.
“Multiple frontline officers immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police,” RCMP said in a press release.
With the assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, officers located the suspect vehicle in the 3900 block of 30th Avenue.
A traffic stop was conducted and the suspects were safely arrested. During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.
Two Vernon men, 34 and 38 years old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
