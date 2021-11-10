Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe storage of a firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is recommending an RCMP officer be charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) began investigating the allegations leveled against the off-duty officer in May.

In a release at the time, the IIU said the offence is alleged to have occurred May 7 at a residence in eastern Manitoba, but no further details were provided.

The unit said there were no reported injuries related to the storage of the firearm, but it was in the public interest to investigate.

In a release Wednesday, the IIU said its civilian director has determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred under the Criminal Code.

The officer is scheduled to appear in St. Pierre-Jolys provincial court Nov. 23 to face charges of unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief.