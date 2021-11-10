Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe storage of a firearm

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:34 pm
An off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief. View image in full screen
An off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief. Callum Smith / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is recommending an RCMP officer be charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) began investigating the allegations leveled against the off-duty officer in May.

Read more: Manitoba police watchdog probes RCMP officer’s alleged unsafe storage of a firearm

In a release at the time, the IIU said the offence is alleged to have occurred May 7 at a residence in eastern Manitoba, but no further details were provided.

Click to play video: '‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout' ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017

The unit said there were no reported injuries related to the storage of the firearm, but it was in the public interest to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winkler police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

In a release Wednesday, the IIU said its civilian director has determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred under the Criminal Code.

The officer is scheduled to appear in St. Pierre-Jolys provincial court Nov. 23 to face charges of unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief.

