Manitoba police watchdog probes RCMP officer’s alleged unsafe storage of a firearm

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the alleged unsafe storage of a firearm by an off-duty RCMP officer.
The Independent Investigation Unit says it is alleged to have occurred Friday at a residence in eastern Manitoba, but no further details were provided in a release Wednesday.
The unit says there were no reported injuries related to the storage of the firearm.
But it says the investigation to be in the public interest.
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments