Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police watchdog probes RCMP officer’s alleged unsafe storage of a firearm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 6:51 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog says its investigating an off-duty RCMP alleged unsafe storage of a firearm. View image in full screen
Manitoba's police watchdog says its investigating an off-duty RCMP alleged unsafe storage of a firearm. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the alleged unsafe storage of a firearm by an off-duty RCMP officer.

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

The Independent Investigation Unit says it is alleged to have occurred Friday at a residence in eastern Manitoba, but no further details were provided in a release Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The unit says there were no reported injuries related to the storage of the firearm.

Read more: Manitoba’s IIU investigating 2 allegations RCMP officer caught speeding on the job

But it says the investigation to be in the public interest.

Click to play video: '‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout' ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagManitoba tagWinnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagIIU tagIndependent Investigation Unit Of Manitoba tagManitoba police tagUnsafe Storage of a Firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers