Manitoba police watchdog probes RCMP officer’s alleged unsafe storage of a firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the alleged unsafe storage of a firearm by an off-duty RCMP officer.

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

The Independent Investigation Unit says it is alleged to have occurred Friday at a residence in eastern Manitoba, but no further details were provided in a release Wednesday.

IIU investigating officer’s unsafe storage of firearm https://t.co/KXd4SGnknj pic.twitter.com/6pawewy1tT — IIU Manitoba (@IIUManitoba) May 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The unit says there were no reported injuries related to the storage of the firearm.

But it says the investigation to be in the public interest.

1:46 ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017