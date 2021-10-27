Menu

Crime

Winkler police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 1:19 pm
A Winkler police officer has been charged with assault and uttering threats. View image in full screen
A Winkler police officer has been charged with assault and uttering threats. File / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined a Winkler police officer should be charged with assault and uttering threats.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) first announced it was investigating allegations made against the officer in September.

Read more: Manitoba police watchdog investigating allegations of assault against off-duty Winkler officer

The allegations stem from an alleged assault at a residence in Ditch Lake, Man., near Riding Mountain National Park, Sept 11.

The IIU has previously said Wasagaming RCMP determined the victim, who was taken to hospital, had been assaulted by an off-duty Winkler police officer. The IIU was notified two days later.

Click to play video: '‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout' ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017

In a release Wednesday, the IIU said its civilian director is “satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

The officer, who is not named in a release from the IIU, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Read more: Manitoba’s IIU investigating 2 allegations RCMP officer caught speeding on the job

The officer was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Minnedosa Dec. 7.

The IIU is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone who helped the alleged victim at a residence in Ditch Lake to contact the agency at 1-844-6060.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagWinnipeg crime tagOfficer Charged tagWinkler Police Service tagIndependent Investiagations Unit of Mantioba tagMantioba IIU tagWinkler Officer Charged tag

