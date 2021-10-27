Winkler police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined a Winkler police officer should be charged with assault and uttering threats.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) first announced it was investigating allegations made against the officer in September.
Read more: Manitoba police watchdog investigating allegations of assault against off-duty Winkler officer
The allegations stem from an alleged assault at a residence in Ditch Lake, Man., near Riding Mountain National Park, Sept 11.
The IIU has previously said Wasagaming RCMP determined the victim, who was taken to hospital, had been assaulted by an off-duty Winkler police officer. The IIU was notified two days later.
In a release Wednesday, the IIU said its civilian director is “satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”
The officer, who is not named in a release from the IIU, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
The officer was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Minnedosa Dec. 7.
The IIU is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone who helped the alleged victim at a residence in Ditch Lake to contact the agency at 1-844-6060.
Comments