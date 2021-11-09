Menu

Eastman region tops the list for vehicle-wildlife crashes in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 4:40 pm
Drivers are being reminded to use caution when driving through the fall as animals are more active during mating season. View image in full screen
Drivers are being reminded to use caution when driving through the fall as animals are more active during mating season. File Photo/ Global News

It’s that time of year again — time to watch out for wildlife running across Manitoba’s roads and highways.

According to new stats from Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), the province experiences around 9,500 deer-vehicle crashes each year, with the Eastman region once again topping the list as the province’s most dangerous area when it comes to wildlife collisions.

The region, which includes communities like Steinbach, Lac du Bonnet, and the Birds Hill Park area — sees an average of 2,170 collisions between deer and traffic each year.

Rounding out the top three are Westman — with just 20 fewer collisions a year at 2,150 — and the Interlake, which experiences 1,700 annual collisions.

An average of 500 people per year are injured in wildlife crashes, with nine deaths over the past decade.

Read more: Love-struck deer potential trouble for Manitoba drivers

“At this time of year, in particular, there’s an increased likelihood of encountering these animals when travelling through these zones. Awareness is one key to preventing a collision,” said MPI’s Satvir Jatana.

“With over 9,000 vehicle-deer collisions yearly in Manitoba, our goal is to see that reduced through education, awareness, emerging driver-assist technologies, and drivers taking preventative steps.”

MPI said it places high-visibility signs at frequent locations for wildlife-vehicle collisions each season, with a total of eight signs rotating through 21 locations across the province this year.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution when they see wildlife crossing signs, and to be especially alert in areas where there’s brush and tall grass growing near the road.

Click to play video: 'RCMP called to break-in at Selkirk retirement home, suspect an allegedly amorous deer' RCMP called to break-in at Selkirk retirement home, suspect an allegedly amorous deer
RCMP called to break-in at Selkirk retirement home, suspect an allegedly amorous deer – Nov 23, 2020
