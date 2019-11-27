Menu

Traffic

Love-struck deer potential trouble for Manitoba drivers

By Kellen Taniguchi Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:55 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 3:57 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Cole

After a mild winter in 2018, Manitoba drivers may need to watch out for lusty deer wandering onto the highways.

FortWhyte Alive’s Barrett Miller told 680 CJOB a lot of the deer born in 2018 are likely still around for rutting season.

“It’s that time of year where the bucks have love on the mind and everybody’s moving on the roads right at the same time,” said Miller.

Manitobans are creating the ideal habitat for white-tail deer as more agricultural land is turned into suburban land, he said.

The winter season also closes off usual wildlife routes, as main rivers become dangerous to cross.

READ MORE: Drivers beware: It’s deer collision season in Manitoba

“It’s a little bit more likely we’ll see them in our areas when they can’t use those corridors because of ice, or snow or high water,” said Miller.

The increased number of deer should soon come to a halt, with rutting season expected to finish by Dec. 10.

Miller said raccoons, coyotes and wild turkeys are some other wildlife people may come into contact with this winter.

Deer attacked by dogs in Westwood has neighbours on edge
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
