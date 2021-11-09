37% of Canadian drivers say COVID-19 will restrict their wintertime driving

Send this page to someone via email

A recent survey shows the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on winter driving has lessened but remains significant and driver education about winter tires remains essential.

According to Tire and Rubber Assocation of Canada (TRAC) study conducted by Leger, 37 per cent of Canadian drivers say COVID-19 will continue to restrict their wintertime driving compared with last year’s data, when the study found 65 per cent of drivers drove less in the wintertime due to the pandemic.

“The findings of this year’s winter tire study are great news for wintertime road safety,” said Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC.

“Our survey found most Canadian drivers have deep understanding of the superior handling and stopping power of winter tires. Two-thirds of drivers riding on winter tires cite protecting their family as their top reason for investing in winter tires.”

The TRAC study says drivers 55 years of age and over limit their winter driving due to COVID-19 and 26 per cent intend to return to pre-COVID levels.

In response to the survey results, CAA Saskatchewan says there’s no doubt that people drove less during the pandemic, especially during wintertime.

“We saw a slight decrease in roadside incidents — not dramatic — but probably a 10 to 15 per cent decrease in our roadside assistance calls,” said Scott McIntyre, CAA Saskatchewan vice-president.

McIntyre said there is an uptake in winter tires in some provinces in Canada that have mandated winter tires. He said those who don’t buy winter tires cite the cost.

“It’s a fair point to many but people need to remember, you only use those tires half of the year so your tires last twice as long,” he said.

TRAC’s 2021 winter tire survey shows that 50 per cent of Saskatchewan drivers use winter tires to prevent loss of control or collisions. According to the study, 47 per cent of Saskatchewan motorists do not use winter tires.

“Winter tire laws, lower auto insurance premiums and fuel economy were other common motivators. The not-so-good news is nearly a third of motorists outside Quebec who choose not to use winter tires still do not understand that the superior traction and stopping power of winter tires is essential for safe winter driving,” Hochu said.

“Consumer education is very much needed to encourage a higher level of winter tire adoption.”

The full survey results can be viewed on the TRAC website.

