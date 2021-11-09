Menu

Weather

Snow, freezing rain forecast for southern and central Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Wednesday

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:04 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan. Mark Giunta/Global News

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada is forecasting accumulating snow along with the risk of freezing rain on Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

“One more pleasant fall day on tap for southern and central Saskatchewan today before a low-pressure system enters the province tonight,” read the statement on Tuesday.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight tonight and continue throughout the day on Wednesday before tapering off Thursday morning.”

The federal agency said, in general, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Thursday morning with the heaviest snowfall expected along and north of the Yellowhead highway corridor.

Patchy freezing rain is also possible along and to the south of the Yellowhead corridor, read the release.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

