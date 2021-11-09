Snow, freezing rain forecast for southern and central Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada is forecasting accumulating snow along with the risk of freezing rain on Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

“One more pleasant fall day on tap for southern and central Saskatchewan today before a low-pressure system enters the province tonight,” read the statement on Tuesday.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight tonight and continue throughout the day on Wednesday before tapering off Thursday morning.”

The federal agency said, in general, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Thursday morning with the heaviest snowfall expected along and north of the Yellowhead highway corridor.

Patchy freezing rain is also possible along and to the south of the Yellowhead corridor, read the release.

Good morning! Waking up to a special weather statement for central and southern SK. Snow is expected to begin later tonight with patchy freezing rain expected as well. About 5-10 cm of snow for parts of SK and 2-4 cm for #yxe by Thursday AM ❄️ pic.twitter.com/9nI6gw40JE — Chantal Wagner (@Chantal_Wagner) November 9, 2021

