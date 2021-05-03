Canadian Armed Forces property left in Saskatchewan ditch stolen: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for property left behind by the Canadian Armed Forces last month.

A military transport vehicle rolled on Highway 1 at Summerberry due to a snowstorm on April 12, according to a police release.

“They ended up rolling one of their vehicles out in that area that day,” Indian Head RCMP Sgt. Ryan Case said on Monday.

“We had that our last snowstorm when the highways were all closed and people wouldn’t stay home type (of) thing.”

In order to tow the vehicle, seven large tires were unloaded and left on the side of the road.

However, when the recovery battalion came from Shiloh, Man., on April 15, Case said only one tire remained.

“They left them there with the expectation to come and get them in a day or two later and got there and they’re gone,” Case said.

“I’ve never had a file of this type of nature that they’ve had something stolen like that (stolen) but I guess it could happen to anybody.”

Case said the tires are worth roughly $5,000 and quite recognizable.

“They’re are about three and a half feet tall … they’re big tires,” he said.

“The rims are distinctly army green, like we see painted the same as the army vehicles that we see moving up and down the road. So I would say that that colour is certainly distinctive and with the size of them, certainly they’re not a John Deer green. It’s more of a military green.

“They weren’t marked in any other way other than they were just they are all together off on the road again, distinctively military green.”

While it’s unknown who took the tires, Case said it probably took some effort.

“Very difficult to be moved to take from the roadside. It would have taken some effort to get those tires out of the ditch and loaded up and taken wherever so definitely not a one-person job,” he said.

“Depending on whatever their intentions were with these things, they certainly will need to be returned to the rightful owner at some point in time in the event that we find out where these things are.”

RCMP said the six tires are Michelin XML size 395/85/R20 and are for a light armoured vehicle. They added there should be a stamp bearing NSN 2530-20-007-1475 on the outside of the rim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

Summerberry is approximately 100 km east of Regina.

