Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Southern Saskatchewan snowfall wreaks havoc on roads, highways

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Click to play video: 'Southern Saskatchewan winter storm' Southern Saskatchewan winter storm
WATCH: Parts of southern Saskatchewan are dealing with extreme winter conditions causing difficulty among drivers.

Monday night was busy for RCMP as heavy snowfalls wreaked havoc on some Saskatchewan highways.

RCMP said they responded to 24 calls in regards to motor vehicle collisions and 15 calls where vehicles were stuck on the road or in the ditch, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Saskatchewan pounded by late-season winter storm

Roads in the southeast portion of Saskatchewan are extremely slippery, RCMP said, with many highways still closed.

Click to play video: 'Southern Saskatchewan winter storm' Southern Saskatchewan winter storm
Southern Saskatchewan winter storm

RCMP responded to about a dozen collisions on Highway 1 east of Regina. Parts of Highway 1 remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement

People are being asked to avoid travelling in this region and to check the provincial highway hotline to see which roads are open and closed.

Read more: Regina braces for major weekend storm, snowfall upwards of 50 cm

RCMP are also asking people to plan for interruptions, delays or emergencies.

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait, Stoughton, Kasmack, Canora, Preeceville, Moosomin, Grenfall, Kipling, Wawota, Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy are currently under a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Regina, Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte and Craik were under a blowing snow advisory, but have since been removed.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan blasted by winter storm: March 29 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Saskatchewan blasted by winter storm: March 29 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Saskatchewan blasted by winter storm: March 29 Saskatchewan weather outlook – Mar 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSaskatchewanEnvironment CanadaSaskatchewan NewsWinterSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSnowfallRoadsSaskatchewan RCMPHighwaysSaskatchewan Highwaysroadways

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers