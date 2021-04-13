Southern Saskatchewan snowfall wreaks havoc on roads, highways

Send this page to someone via email

Monday night was busy for RCMP as heavy snowfalls wreaked havoc on some Saskatchewan highways.

RCMP said they responded to 24 calls in regards to motor vehicle collisions and 15 calls where vehicles were stuck on the road or in the ditch, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Roads in the southeast portion of Saskatchewan are extremely slippery, RCMP said, with many highways still closed.

RCMP responded to about a dozen collisions on Highway 1 east of Regina. Parts of Highway 1 remain closed.

People are being asked to avoid travelling in this region and to check the provincial highway hotline to see which roads are open and closed.

RCMP are also asking people to plan for interruptions, delays or emergencies.

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait, Stoughton, Kasmack, Canora, Preeceville, Moosomin, Grenfall, Kipling, Wawota, Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy are currently under a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Regina, Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte and Craik were under a blowing snow advisory, but have since been removed.

