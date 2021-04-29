Hundreds of stolen catalytic converters worth almost $750,000 seized in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Saint John Police Force say they have seized hundreds of catalytic converters that were set to leave the province on Wednesday.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Their purpose is to make car exhaust from internal combustion engines less toxic.

In a release, police said the value of the converters is estimated to be close to $750,000.

“Arrests and charges are anticipated,” police say in a statement.

This is the latest report following a string of thefts from vehicles across the southern part of the province that were reported in February.

Global news also reported in March that there has been a surge in catalytic converter thefts right across the country due to the precious metals found in converters.

Since December of 2020, the Saint John Police Force said it has received more than 50 reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles.

-With files from Nick Logan