Up to 25 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

From Hope to Merritt, a heavy load of snow is expected to fall between Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving 15 to 25 centimetres on the roads.

“A frontal system is moving through British Columbia. Snow is expected over higher elevations with this system,” reads the alert from the national weather agency.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday night and should taper off Wednesday morning.

In October, Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell detailed a winter forecast, highlighting that La Niña is developing in the Pacific Ocean and while the eastern half of Canada turns cold and snowy earlier this winter, it may end up relatively mild and calm out west through early December.

The jet stream will settle back south later in the season and bring with it a new series of storms.

Farnell said heavy coastal rains will return, but also mountain snow that will pile up well into March making for a long and solid ski season for the resorts that desperately need a good winter.