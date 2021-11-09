Peterborough-area MPs Ferreri, Schmale, Lawrence named to Conservative Party’s shadow cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Three Peterborough-area MPs have been named to the Conservative Party of Canada’s shadow cabinet.

On Tuesday, party leader Erin O’Toole announced his party’s House of Commons leadership team and its shadow cabinet.

Newly elected Peterborough—Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri was named shadow minister for tourism.

“What an honour, serving as shadow minister for tourism,” she tweeted Tuesday morning. “Canada is the most beautiful place in the world and our tourism industry needs recovery more than ever. I look forward to making sure the whole world knows how INCREDIBLE Canada is.”

What an honour, serving as the shadow minister for Tourism. Canada is the most beautiful place in the world and our tourism industry needs recovery more than ever. I look forward to making sure the whole world knows how INCREDIBLE Canada is. 🌊❄️🇨🇦#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VKcw5X70Uf — Michelle Ferreri (@mferreriptbokaw) November 9, 2021

Ferreri said she’s “humbled and honoured” to accept the position.

“I am very eager to get to work to support our strong Conservative approach to rebuilding Canada’s economy and securing our future,” she said. “Local tourism is a large contributor to our economy and showcases all that Canada has to offer. From coast-to-coast-to-coast our country has such a vast landscape and diverse culture. Getting to experience our beautiful country connects us better both within Canada and on a global level.”

“Canada’s tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit during the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic and I am thrilled to be able to hold the government accountable so that we can help these businesses and industry get back on their feet.”

Second-term Northumberland—Peterborough South MP Philip Lawrence was named the the party’s shadow minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for eastern, central and southern Ontario

Third-term Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MP Jamie Schmale was named shadow minister for Indigenous Services. He previously held the role as shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.

The Conservative Party posted its full list on its website.

