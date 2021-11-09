N.S. man credits quick thinking Canadian Tire staff, AED for saving his life

A Nova Scotia man is helping to raise awareness about the importance of bystander CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) after both helped to save his life this summer.

Quick-thinking employees at the Bayers Lake Canadian Tire store in the Halifax region sprang into action when Tim Biggin collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest in August.

In Canada, EHS Operations say a cardiac arrest happens every 13 minutes. In such an event, seconds can be the difference between life and death.

That was certainly the case with Biggin, but staff performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) before paramedics arrived, contributing to saving his life.

“I am doing well, and if it wasn’t for the staff I wouldn’t be here and because of their quick reaction I have very little damage to my heart,” said Biggin who attended an event Tuesday with his wife aimed at recognizing the heroic actions of the store’s employees.

What happened changed his life, he said.

“I’ve been eating differently. I’ve been walking quite a bit and to be alive and enjoy it every day,” said Biggin. “I think it’s great to appreciate what other people in the world have done to help other people. It’s overwhelming.”

If it wasn’t for CPR and the AED, Biggin wouldn’t have had a second chance at life.

His wife, Michele Coons, said she always knew the importance of both, but never imagined that someone as close as her husband would one day need it.

“I guess my awareness gets a little bit more acute now,” she said.

At the event, pins and certificates were given to store employees, attending paramedics, and communications officers from the EHS Medical Communications Centre to highlight their heroic actions.

“This event is evidence that saving someone’s life is truly a team effort which starts with early recognition and calling 911, CPR, and using an AED,” said EHS AED Registry program coordinator Mike Janczyszyn in a release. “These success stories are proof that bystanders play a big role when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest.”