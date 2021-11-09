N.S. reports record-breaking year for camping, more than 90,000 overnight stays

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia is reporting a record-breaking year for camping in the province, with more than one million visitors camping and using day-use parks over the summer.

In a release, the Department of Natural Resources says provincial campgrounds logged 91,262 overnight stays, representing a 13 per cent increase over the 2020 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.

It said around 86 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia and 13 per cent came from other parts of Canada. One per cent came from the United States.

“Nova Scotians and others value provincial parks and the many ways they enable us to enjoy the social, mental and physical health benefits of being in nature,” said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton in the release.

“We will continue improving the visitor experience and making sure programs and services are more accessible to everyone.”

This year, there have been infrastructure improvements made at several campsites to enhance the visitor experience.

According to the province, water and electrical services were added to several campsites at Caribou-Munroes Island Provincial Park in Pictou County and a new looped trail system was completed at Cape Split Provincial Park in Kings County.

All signs pointed to a busy camping season early on. When bookings first opened in April, thousands of people booked reservations on the first day.

The province says there are 20 camping parks and 109 day-use and beach parks in Nova Scotia.

All provincial parks, beaches and campgrounds are now closed for the season.

