RCMP briefs: One dead, three others hurt in West Interlake crash

A 31-year-old woman is dead and three others are in hospital after a crash in the RM of West Interlake.

It happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m. on Provincial Road 325 West, approximately 16 kilometres west of Ashern.

Police say a vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road and hit an entrance driveway to a field. The car flipped several times, and the four people in the vehicle were thrown out. The investigation has found nobody was wearing seatbelts.

The driver, from Ebb and Flow First Nation, was pronounced dead, while a 33-year-old passenger in the front seat from Pinaymootang First Nation was taken to hospital as were two boys, aged 2 and 6, sitting in the back seat.

The three in hospital are in stable condition.

Fisher Branch homicide

Police continue to investigate after an 18-year-old woman was killed in Fisher River Cree Nation.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, RCMP was called after a report of a disturbance. Officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old boy with non life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

No charges have been laid.

Police looking for homicide suspect

A man charged in connection with a 2019 homicide is on the loose after breaching court-ordered conditions.

Robert Fleury was charged with manslaughter in the death of Matthew Swain in August 2019 near Russell.

He was charged on March 1, 2021 and was released from custody, but there are now two warrants out for his arrest after his breach.

He is 5’9″, 280 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered violent and you are asked to call 911 if you see him and not to approach him.

Shots fired in RM of Glenboro-South Cypress

A 54-year-old man faces several firearm charges after firing a gun outside a home in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress.

The shots were fired after 9 p.m. Saturday night, and a nearby neighbor fled the area called police.

Officers soon arrived, but the man refused to listen to police direction.

Eventually, the tactical armoured vehicle was used to break down a door and the man was arrested.