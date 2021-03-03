Arrests made in 2019 homicide near Russell airport, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP have charged two men in the fatal assault of a 40-year-old man near the Russell airport in August 2019.

Police say they arrested the two men and a woman from the Gambler First Nation on Monday in the death of Matthew Swain.

On March 1, #rcmpmb arrested & charged 34yo Robert Fleury, w/ Manslaughter, & 29yo Desmond Tanner, w/ 2nd Deg Murder, in relation to Aug 14, 2019, homicide of 40yo Matthew Swain near Russell. Both accused were remanded into custody. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/4AtpS41RCs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

They say a 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 24-year-old woman was released from custody without charge.

1:53 Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case – Feb 10, 2021