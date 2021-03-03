Menu

Crime

Arrests made in 2019 homicide near Russell airport, Manitoba RCMP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Two men have been charged in connection with Mathew Swain's homicide in 2019.
Two men have been charged in connection with Mathew Swain's homicide in 2019. Global News

Manitoba RCMP have charged two men in the fatal assault of a 40-year-old man near the Russell airport in August 2019.

Read more: Man, 40, killed near Russell airport: RCMP

Police say they arrested the two men and a woman from the Gambler First Nation on Monday in the death of Matthew Swain.

They say a 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

The 24-year-old woman was released from custody without charge.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
