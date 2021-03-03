Arrests made in 2019 homicide near Russell airport, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP have charged two men in the fatal assault of a 40-year-old man near the Russell airport in August 2019.
Read more: Man, 40, killed near Russell airport: RCMP
Police say they arrested the two men and a woman from the Gambler First Nation on Monday in the death of Matthew Swain.
They say a 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.
Trending Stories
The 24-year-old woman was released from custody without charge.
Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments