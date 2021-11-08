Menu

Crime

Second suspect in Trent Hills deadly shooting arrested: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 6:07 pm
Northumberland OPP have made a second arrest in connection to a September 16 shooting at a residence in Trent River. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have made a second arrest in connection to a September 16 shooting at a residence in Trent River. Global News Peterborough

Northumberland OPP say a second suspect in a September fatal shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills has been located and arrested.

A warrant was issued for Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon Daniel, 30, of Mississauga, in connection to a Sept. 16 shooting in which a man suffering from a suspected gunshot wound was found at a Centennial Lane residence in the hamlet of Trent River.

The victim later died in hospital due to injuries, OPP said. He was identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, 38, of Warkworth, Ont.

Read more: Shooting in Trent Hills now homicide investigation after victim dies: Northumberland OPP

Police initially launched an investigation for one suspect — Zachary Comeau, 18, of no fixed address. But on Oct. 1, police announced Daniel was a second suspect in the investigation.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of Comeau in Barrie on Oct. 17.  He was charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said Monday that on Saturday, Daniel was arrested by the Greater Sudbury Police Service on unrelated charges. Northumberland OPP took custody of Daniel on the strength of the warrant.

Daniel was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 12.

Click to play video: '1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP' 1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP
1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP – Sep 16, 2021
