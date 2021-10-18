Menu

Crime

1 of 2 suspects in Trent Hills, Ont. fatal shooting located: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 2:26 pm
Northumberland OPP have located and arrested Zachary Comeau, a suspect in a shooting in Trent River on Sept. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have located and arrested Zachary Comeau, a suspect in a shooting in Trent River on Sept. 16, 2021. Northumberland OPP

One of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., in September has been located.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Oct. 17, members of its tactics and rescue unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Barrie. There they arrested Zachary Comeau, 18, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Read more: Second suspect identified in Trent Hills, Ont. shooting that left 1 man dead

Comeau was held in custody for a bail hearing in Coburg on Monday, OPP said.

OPP launched a search for Comeau and Kaveon Terry Marcus Symeon Daniel, 19, of Mississauga, after they responded to a reporting shooting at a Centennial Lane residence in the hamlet of Trent River on Sept. 16. There they found a man with a suspected gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, OPP said. The victim was identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, 38, of Warkworth, Ont.

An arrest warrant is still active for Daniel who is described as approximately five-foot-10 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. A photo is not available.

Police advise if they see Daniel to not approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online.

Click to play video: '1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP' 1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP
1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP – Sep 16, 2021
