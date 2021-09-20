Shooting in Trent Hills now homicide investigation after victim dies: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The manhunt for a suspect wanted following a shooting last week in the Municipality of Trent Hills is now a homicide investigation.

Northumberland OPP on Monday night stated the man who was found with a gunshot wound on Thursday morning has died of his injuries.

OPP say the victim was found at a residence on Centennial Lane in the hamlet of Trent River, north of Campbellford, and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim has been identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, 38, of Warkworth, Ont., following a post-mortem examination conducted in Kingston.

The search continues for shooting suspect Zachary Comeau, 18, of no fixed address. He is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown wavy/curly hair.

Comeau also has facial tattoos that depict images of a “dollar sign” and a “crown.”

He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately, OPP advise.

“The investigation is now being considered a homicide and continues to be investigated by members of the Northumberland Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario,” OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Comeau is asked to call the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

