COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 12 new cases over weekend

Peterborough Public Health reported a dozen new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases continue to climb.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 11:48 a.m., the regional health unit reported 25 active cases, up from 18 reported on Friday.

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Outbreaks: A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared Thursday, the outbreak now has four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Monday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings — one additional case since Thursday.

A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared Thursday, the outbreak now has four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Monday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings — one additional case since Thursday. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,925 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,925 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,136 — eight more cases since Friday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,136 — eight more cases since Friday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,876 — five more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,876 — five more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 50 — up from 41 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

50 — up from 41 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported one COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported one COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75.2 per cent of all cases (1,447) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.1 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.2 per cent of all cases (1,447) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.1 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 63,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Friday’s update.

More than 63,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Friday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 2:37 p.m. Friday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

Orono Public School: Two cases. School remains open

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported no active case sat its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Monday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). A case at St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough has been reported resolved.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Monday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics offering first and second doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.) in Peterborough include:

Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12: Each day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of November 8, some residents can book a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses can be booked at least 6 months after the second dose was received. Learn more about eligibility and booking a booster dose appointment at https://t.co/6sqI98DH5X pic.twitter.com/IE5U57TFiv — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) November 5, 2021

