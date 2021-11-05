Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 5 2021 9:00pm
01:27

COVID-19: U.S. opening land border to fully-vaccinated Canadians on Monday

Come Monday, the U.S. is opening its land border to Canadians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Kim Smith has the details.

