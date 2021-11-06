Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man injured in Friday night shooting on Hamilton Mountain

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 6, 2021 12:17 pm
Hamilton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on the central mountain. A 22 year old male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on the central mountain. A 22 year old male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Police are looking for two suspects, following what they believe to be a “targeted” shooting on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Emperor Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, and located a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg.

A citizen had called 911 to report the possible sound of gunshots.

Read more: Police reveal connections to two daytime homicides in Central Hamilton, Stoney Creek

Paramedics responded and treated the 22-year-old victim at the scene before he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say two men believed to have been involved in the shooting fled the area in a silver car, of unknown make or model, and were last seen driving westbound on Emperor Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are described as being in their early 20s.

Click to play video: 'Toronto has seen 17% decrease in shootings for 2021: Police services' Toronto has seen 17% decrease in shootings for 2021: Police services
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Crime tagHamilton Shooting tagtargeted shooting tagHamilton Mountain tagGTHA crime tagUpper Wentworth St. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers