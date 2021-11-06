One man injured in Friday night shooting on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects, following what they believe to be a “targeted” shooting on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Emperor Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, and located a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg.

A citizen had called 911 to report the possible sound of gunshots.

Paramedics responded and treated the 22-year-old victim at the scene before he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say two men believed to have been involved in the shooting fled the area in a silver car, of unknown make or model, and were last seen driving westbound on Emperor Avenue.

The suspects are described as being in their early 20s.