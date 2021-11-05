Menu

Alexander Avenue
November 5 2021 10:37pm
Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself and firing a round into a neighbouring suite at his Alexander Avenue apartment Thursday.

