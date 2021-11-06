Londoners to cast votes on Neighbourhood Decision Making ideas Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

From seed libraries to accessible playgrounds, Londoners will be casting their vote on their favourite Neighbourhood Decision Making ideas on Saturday.

The City of London, Ont., says 230 ideas were submitted this year.

Of those, 86 have been turned into project proposals and will become real projects for their neighbourhood if they receive enough votes.

“With so many exciting options on this year’s ballot, Vote Day is expected to be quite competitive,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

“From environmental projects and park improvements to cultural events and public art installations, we have a diverse range of ideas on the ballot for residents from all areas in London to choose from.”

This year, some unique proposed ideas include an Arabic radio station, an orange crosswalk for truth and reconciliation, and a mental wellness fair.

A full list of proposed ideas can be found on the Neighbourhood Decision Making webpage.

The City says the winning projects will receive up to $30,000 in funding.

Online voting will be available from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Voting stations will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

City Hall, 300 Dufferin Ave.

South London Community Centre, 1119 Jalna Blvd.

Stronach Arena, 1221 Sandford St.

Hamilton Road Seniors’ Centre, 525 Hamilton Rd.

Medway Arena & Community Centre, 119 Sherwood Forest Square

Those unable to vote online or in-person can vote by calling 519-661-8410 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Voters will only be able to vote in one area of London (Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest) but can vote for up to three ideas in that area.

The City says results will be released in approximately three days.

Our Neighbourhood Decision Making Vote Day is now LIVE! Cast your ballot to choose up to three ideas you’d like to see brought to life in YOUR neighbourhood. The winning projects will receive up to $30,000 in funding. Learn more at https://t.co/oVeqYlVnw1#LdnOnt #NDM2021 pic.twitter.com/q5cV2aqJbt — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) November 6, 2021

