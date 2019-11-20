Londoners vote for butterfly garden, beehives to win Neighbourhood Decision Making program

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners have voted for a butterfly garden and plenty of ice rinks as part of this year’s Neighbourhood Decision Making program.

The City says more than 10,300 people cast more than 20,600 votes to help decide what neighbourhood enhancement projects they’d like to see.

Up for grabs was $250,000, equally divided between five geographic ideas across the city.

Northwest London will soon be home a few changes, including an outdoor learning space for Masonville Public School, an outdoor ice rink in Vista Woods Park, and a new addition for the Ambleside Park playground.

Residents of Northeast London can expect basketball court upgrades at Northbrae Public School, a pollinator garden, a skating rink at Dalkeith Park and a Barn Swallow Nesting Structure in the Stoney Creek Watershed.

Central London is preparing for a few changes, including an urban beehive, ice rinks in Gibbons Park, and an underpass community mural.

Southeast London will soon see new playground equipment at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School, a butterfly garden at Meadowgate Park, and a recreation station and snowshoeing in Westminster Ponds.

Southwest London’s improvements include an ice rink at Grand View Park, bat boxes at Greenway Park, solar panels at Civic Gardens, and frisbee golf in Ashley Oak Park.

Londoners were invited to submit ideas in August and September. This year, 216 ideas were submitted.

The City says 104 project ideas made it onto the ballot after review by muncipal staff.

All 20 winning projects will be implemented over the next year.