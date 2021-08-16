London, Ont. reintroduces Neighbourhood Decision Making program with $250,000 in annual funding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London Ont. has reimplemented the Neighbourhood Decision Making program to allow residents to share ideas on how to improve their neighbourhoods.

Through an online submission portal, the city said Londoners are able to send in ideas like bee pollinator gardens, outdoor workout equipment or community artwork.

Residents will then have the opportunity to vote on projects ideas and those that win will receive City-funding to make the proposal come to fruition.

“Neighbourhood Decision Making is a program that engages, empowers and connects residents by bringing neighbours together to support community-driven projects that enhance and strengthen their neighbourhoods, but it is also an example of participatory budgeting,” says Karen Oldham, manager of neighbourhood development and support.

“Funded projects can really make a neighbourhood come alive and make it a better place for neighbours to live and connect with one another.”

A total of $250,000 is available annually through the program to enhance neighbourhoods across the city, giving Londoners an opportunity to decide how to spend a portion of the public budget in their neighbourhood.

This year, each neighbourhood project can reach up to $30,000.

Residents can go online to the get involved London webpage to submit ideas from now until Sept. 21, 2021.

Following the deadline, ideas will be reviewed based on feasibility and work with residents to create a one-page proposal to ensure the idea is possible.

Following the finalization of the ideas, a community vote will open online on Nov. 6, where any London resident is able to cast a vote.

Those who would like to fill out a paper copy of the idea submission form can contact 519-661-5336 or email neighbourgood@london.ca.

“Every great neighbourhood initiative begins with an idea — be it a celebration, a rejuvenated playground or community garden,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

“But some ideas need a bit of cash to come to life. That’s why the Neighbourhood Decision Making program is Londoners’ key to unlocking the potential of their neighbourhood.”

