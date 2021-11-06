COVID-19: London and Middlesex adds 12 new cases, 16 recoveries Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Saturday.

Of that, there are 98 active cases (a decrease of four), 14,545 cases in total, 14,201 recoveries in total and 246 deaths.

The latest death, reported Nov. 2, involved a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Based on the MLHU’s data on deaths within the past six weeks, she was unvaccinated.

Of the 98 active cases, 33 involve kids aged 11 or under, a cohort that is not yet eligible for vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 information on the weekend.

As of Friday, LHSC was caring for five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer inpatients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and, as a result, zero in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region involving long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals.

The health unit is reporting an outbreak at Wilberforce Public School, declared Oct. 28. The Lucan school has been closed to in-person learning since Nov. 1 but the Thames Valley District School Board reaffirmed on Friday that it will be reopening on Monday, Nov. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also an outbreak at Waddling Duck Daycare, declared Oct. 30, involving one active case.

2:08 Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Byron Somerset Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (two cases)

Valleyview Central Public School (one case)

W. Sherwood Fox Public School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (10 cases)

As previously mentioned, there is one case at Waddling Duck Daycare, where an outbreak has been declared.

The health unit says at least 204 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and testing

The latest COVID-19 update was released Oct. 30.

As of end of day Oct. 30, 89.2 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 85.6 per cent are fully immunized.

Since Sept. 23, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 59.04 per cent of all cases (or 320 of 542 cases) and 72.22 per cent of all hospitalizations (13 of 18).

The rest of the cases and hospitalizations involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated and two involved people who were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, down from 1.8 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

Ontario

Ontario reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 602,595.

This is the second day in a row where cases were reported above 500.

Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 9,896.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, but officials said that three other deaths were removed from the total after data cleaning.

The province’s seven-day average stands at roughly 426, up from 349 last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, SWPH reported:

4,779 total cases

121 active cases

4,564 resolved cases

94 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Wednesday and involved a woman in her 70s from Elgin County. It was the third death reported this week.

Of the 121 active cases in the region, 63 were in Elgin County (including 33 in Aylmer) and 58 were in Oxford County (including 27 in Woodstock).



Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with four in the ICU as of Friday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from an adjusted 3.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

On Nov. 4, 83.5 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:12 Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19 Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,367 total cases

42 active cases

2,258 recoveries

67 deaths to date

Among the 42 active cases, 19 were in Perth East and six were in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and no active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

HPPH reported three outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Wednesday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

A previously-reported outbreak at Huron Christian School in Clinton, declared Oct. 8 and involving seven student cases, is now over.

The other two outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 17.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 1, 81.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:10 Kingston advocate says unhoused not adequately protected from recent COVID-19 outbreak Kingston advocate says unhoused not adequately protected from recent COVID-19 outbreak

Sarnia and Lambton

On Saturday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,228 total cases (an increase of 10)

50 active cases (an increase of three)

4,107 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

71 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Oct. 28 and involved someone who was in their 90s.

Story continues below advertisement

LPH does not update specific COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Friday.



LPH reported four active outbreaks in total.

Two involve schools:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving fewer than five cases

Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Petrolia, declared Oct. 22 and involving fewer than five cases

There were also two active workplace outbreaks, declared Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, involving two and three cases respectively.



All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 24 was 2.5 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Kabi Moulitharan

