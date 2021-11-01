SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Wilberforce Public School in Lucan, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2021 8:07 am
Wilberforce Public School in Lucan, Ont. View image in full screen
Wilberforce Public School in Lucan, Ont. via Google Maps/Oct. 2012

Due to the number of classes impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, Wilberforce Public School is closed to in-person learning as of Nov. 1, the Thames Valley District School Board said.

The board said families will be contacted with information for virtual learning and the Lucan, Ont., school is expected to reopen on Nov. 8. Families requiring technological supports are asked to contact the school office.

Read more: COVID-19: Ages 12+ require vaccine proof to use London indoor recreation

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared an outbreak at the school on Oct. 28. As of midday on Sunday, the health unit said there were 12 active cases associated with the school. The board is currently reporting a total of 15 cases.

In announcing the temporary closure, the TVDSB said the board administration “has determined that school operations and instruction pose a challenge with the current number of cases impacting several classes” and that the closure is meant to ensure “the safety of students and continuation of learning.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second TVDSB school to temporarily close this school year due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lord Elgin P. S. was closed Sept. 29 and originally scheduled to reopen Oct. 5, but the closure was then extended to Oct. 12.

