SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More COVID-19 cases extends closure of Lord Elgin P.S. in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 5, 2021 8:32 am
lord elgin ps tvdsb View image in full screen
Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont. via Google Maps/July 2009

Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont., will be closed at least another week as the school community continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Thames Valley District School Board school was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 5, but “due to additional cases of COVID-19” it  will remain closed until at least Oct. 12 “to protect the health and safety of students and staff.”

Read more: Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid test program in schools

The extension means that those who normally attend school in person will continue learning remotely for at least another week.

As the TVDSB previously noted when first announcing the closure on Sept. 29, “there is no change for students already enrolled in virtual learning classes.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the TVDSB, there are at least nine active cases associated with the school and nine resolved cases as of Monday.

The TVDSB says the Middlesex-London Health Unit “will be providing advice and support to the school community.” The board says it understands “this is a challenging time for families and staff” and mental health and well-being resources are available through the TVDSB’s website.

Read more: About 80% of Ontario education workers have attested to full COVID-19 vaccination, minister says

Meanwhile, a mobile vaccine clinic that was scheduled to run at the school on Monday will be rescheduled once the school is back open.

“The school has a number of teachers that are in quarantine related to the outbreak there,” MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said Monday.

“Essentially, as soon as that school is back open, we will be back in there partnering with the school to deliver a vaccine campaign for the neighbourhood.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagThames Valley District School Board tagTVDSB tagLord Elgin Public School taglord elgin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers