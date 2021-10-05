More COVID-19 cases extends closure of Lord Elgin P.S. in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont., will be closed at least another week as the school community continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Thames Valley District School Board school was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 5, but “due to additional cases of COVID-19” it will remain closed until at least Oct. 12 “to protect the health and safety of students and staff.”

The extension means that those who normally attend school in person will continue learning remotely for at least another week.

As the TVDSB previously noted when first announcing the closure on Sept. 29, “there is no change for students already enrolled in virtual learning classes.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the TVDSB, there are at least nine active cases associated with the school and nine resolved cases as of Monday.

The TVDSB says the Middlesex-London Health Unit “will be providing advice and support to the school community.” The board says it understands “this is a challenging time for families and staff” and mental health and well-being resources are available through the TVDSB’s website.

Meanwhile, a mobile vaccine clinic that was scheduled to run at the school on Monday will be rescheduled once the school is back open.

“The school has a number of teachers that are in quarantine related to the outbreak there,” MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said Monday.

“Essentially, as soon as that school is back open, we will be back in there partnering with the school to deliver a vaccine campaign for the neighbourhood.”