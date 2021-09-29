SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 outbreak closes Lord Elgin P.S. in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 29, 2021 10:09 am
lord elgin ps tvdsb View image in full screen
Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont. via Google Maps/July 2009

After climbing from six confirmed COVID-19 cases to 11 in a matter of days, Lord Elgin Public School in London, Ont., said Wednesday it is pausing all in-person learning, effective immediately.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared an outbreak at the school on Sept. 26. On Sept. 29, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the school would temporarily close.

Read more: TVDSB meeting interrupted by anti-vaccine protesters

“Board administration has determined that school operations pose a challenge with the current number of cases impacting several classes,” the board said in a statement.

The TVDSB said students at the school on Victoria Drive, northwest of Cheapside and McNay streets, will move to virtual learning until an expected return to in-person classes on Oct. 5.

“Classroom teachers are in the process of contacting families with information for virtual learning. Families requiring technology to support students to access virtual learning are asked to contact the school office.”

Students who were already enrolled in virtual learning this school year will not be impacted.

Read more: Science table says Ontario’s 4th wave has ‘flattened,’ releases ‘wide range’ of case projections

Additionally, the TVDSB said a COVID-19 pop-up assessment clinic will be hosted in the school’s gymnasium from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and families interested in attending will be welcome to access the school for testing.

This is the first public school closure reported in MLHU’s region this school year.

So far this month, the MLHU has reported at least 63 cases tied to child care/early years centres and elementary and secondary schools.

