Ontario reports over 500 new cases of COVID-19 for second day in a row

Ontario is reporting 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 602,595.

This is the second day in a row where cases were reported above 500.

The Ministry of Health reported that out of 508 people who tested positive for the virus, 203 people are hospitalized with 130 people in intensive-care units. Out of the 130 people, 115 were among those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 15 of the cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliot also tweeted that because of a technical issue, some COVID-19 data will be delayed.

There are 508 new cases of #COVID19. Due to a technical issue, some COVID-19 vaccination data has been delayed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 6, 2021

