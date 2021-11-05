SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 5, 2021 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada may be in for a ‘bumpy ride’ through winter, Tam says' COVID-19: Canada may be in for a ‘bumpy ride’ through winter, Tam says
Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that Canada "may be in still for a bit of a bumpy ride all the way through the winter season" as the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) released its latest COVID-19 modelling projections.

The number of Albertans receiving care in hospital for COVID-19 continued to drop on Friday.

There were 660 people in hospital on Friday, with 141 of those people in the ICU. That’s compared to 677 in hospital and 146 in the ICU on Thursday.

An additional 466 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday from 11,495 tests. There are now 6,386 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Calgary zone continued to lead the province with active cases with 1,779. The Edmonton zone had 1,412, there were 1,139 active cases in the Central zone, the South zone had 652 active cases and there were 1,401 active cases in the North zone. There were three active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Over the past 24 hours, there were five new deaths reported. There have now been 3,142 deaths attributed to COVID-19  in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says' Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says

To date, 87.3 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the same group, 80.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There have been 325,983 Albertans diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 316,455 have recovered.

