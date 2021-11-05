1 dead in crash on Highway 47 in Uxbridge, Ont.

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a rural stretch of Highway 47 in Uxbridge, Ont., on Friday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., police received a call reporting a serious collision on Highway 47 near Concession Road 2 involving two vehicles, A/Sgt. George Tudos of Durham Regional Police Service told Global News.

An Ornge air ambulance was been dispatched to help one patient, but that person was later pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 47 was closed between Concession Road 2 and Goodwood Road for the rest of the morning and part of the afternoon as investigators pieced together what may have caused the crash.

“Right now they’re going to be speaking with the one party that’s involved and then collecting evidence at the scene to corroborate the versions of the collision,” Tudos said. “And then looking at all the debris and any evidence that’s on the roadway to determine exactly what happened and what caused this fatality.”

Police encourage anyone who witnessed anything in the area of the collision at around 8 a.m. to contact collision investigators.

Fatal crash has closed Hwy. 27 at Concession Rd. 2 in Uxbridge, Ont. Police and emergency responders on scene. One person pronounced dead at scene. Another taken to hospital. @GlobalDurham pic.twitter.com/orDTDAGwNL — Albert Delitala (@AlbertDelitala) November 5, 2021