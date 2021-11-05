SIU investigating after Brampton crash kills 1, seriously injures another

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash involving two vehicles in Brampton killed one person and injured another early Friday.
The SIU said the crash happened after the Ontario Provincial Police initiated a traffic stop at 2:45 a.m. and the driver fled officers.
The collision occurred near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton, SIU said.
Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
In update a short time later, the SIU said one of the people in hospital died from their injuries.
Investigators have not yet revealed the gender or age of the victim.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
