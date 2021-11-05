Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SIU investigating after Brampton crash kills 1, seriously injures another

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:35 am
Aerial view of the crash near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the crash near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. Jackee King / Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a crash involving two vehicles in Brampton killed one person and injured another early Friday.

The SIU said the crash happened after the Ontario Provincial Police initiated a traffic stop at 2:45 a.m. and the driver fled officers.

The collision occurred near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton, SIU said.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man who drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In update a short time later, the SIU said one of the people in hospital died from their injuries.

Investigators have not yet revealed the gender or age of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Aerial view of the crash near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the crash near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. Jackee King / Global News

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagBrampton tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagDixie Road tagSandalwood Parkway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers