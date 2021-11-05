COVID-19: Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County report new cases; Kirkfield school reports case

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released on Friday afternoon.

Two of three cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one was in Northumberland County.

The number of active cases remained at 11 as was reported on Wednesday — six active cases in Northumberland County and five in the Kawarthas. There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Resolved cases: 2,427 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,501 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,427 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,501 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 951 — two more cases since Wednesday. Overall there have been 527 variant cases in the Kawarthas (two more), 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

951 — two more cases since Wednesday. Overall there have been 527 variant cases in the Kawarthas (two more), 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 39 — down from 63 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

39 — down from 63 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 237,937 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 463 since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 1:20 p.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Mondays. The most recent data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This week the health unit will host a number of mobile vaccination clinics:

Friday, Nov. 5 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) in Cobourg and at the Minden Community Centre (55 Parkside St.) in Minden

Saturday, Nov. 6 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E.) in Cobourg and Haliburton Highlands Secondary School (5358 Haliburton Cty. Rd. 21) in Haliburton

Sunday, Nov. 7 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd.) in Lindsay and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St.) in Brighton

In response to Ontario’s announcement on Wednesday for vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Seven high schools are being used for vaccination sites on weekends: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI), Fenelon Falls High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, and Campbellford District High School.

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

